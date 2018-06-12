Resident Evil 2 Remake Release Date and Trailer Revealed

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Capcom’s acclaimed Resident Evil 2 Remake has been teased for a while now with everyone looking for any details they could find on gameplay, release date, and more. From what was shown during PlayStation’s E3 conference, the game looks like it’s making a stunning return with updated graphics and zombies that are still more brutal than ever.

There was some speculation that the game would be out in October, but it looks like those guesses were proven false now that the game has officially been revealed for a 2019 release date. It’s still not too much longer than what was originally expected, but for those who have been waiting on Resident Evil 2 Remake for a while now, a few more months shouldn’t hurt.

Resident Evil 2 was first released way back on January 21, 1998, so the release month certainly makes sense. It features the iconic characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, both of which make a triumphant return in the remake.

If you never did play the original Resident Evil 2 back when it was originally released for the PlayStation, Dreamcast, Nintendo GameCube, and other platforms, PlayStation Europe’s summary of the trailer above provides more insight into the story of the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

“The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game. The nightmares return reimagined for PS4 o n January 25, 2019.

“In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?”

Resident Evil 2 Remake is due out on Janurary 25.