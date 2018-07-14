Resident Evil 2 Surprises Teased for San Diego Comic-Con

Capcom is bringing the remake of Resident Evil 2 to San Diego Comic-Con with a few surprises being teased for the annual convention.

The huge convention kicks off next week with Resident Evil 2 scheduled to be featured on Friday, according to the SDCC programming schedule. Promising an appearance from the game’s producers and a discussion about how Capcom is bringing back the game 20 years after its initial release, the Resident Evil panel promises exclusive looks at the world of the remake and “a few other surprises.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You have once again entered the world of survival horror. Hear from producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi and staff of the recently announced Resident Evil 2 on how CAPCOM reinvented a celebrated classic 20 years later,” the program description for the Resident Evil 2 event said. “Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, the Raccoon City outbreak, and a few other surprises you won’t want to miss. Cosplay is encouraged.”

Compared to the first release that was unveiled back in 1998 for the Dreamcast, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and other older platforms, a few things have changed in the remake. The perspective that you play from is different with game adopting a Resident Evil 4-style over-the-shoulder view along with the obvious improvements to the graphics and mechanics. All that considered though, it’s still a remake of the original game, so it’s hard to imagine what kinds of surprises Capcom will have to unveil at SDCC, but those at the panel will be able to experience it first-hand.

Though the game’s often referred to as the Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom has been distancing itself from tacking on “remake” to the end of the title. With all of these differences in mind, Capcom brand manager Mike Lunn said recently that they’re taking a different approach to the release of the game.

“It won’t be faithful one to one. For someone that’s played the game, some people played it once and some people played it a thousand times because it’s their favourite game,” Lunn told GamingBolt during an interview. “For the people that have even played it a thousand times, we wanted it to feel fresh. That’s why we don’t call it Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s a new game built on top of the foundation.”

Resident Evil 2’s appearance at SDCC will take place on Friday, July 20, so keep an eye out for reveals about the game’s surprises around that time.