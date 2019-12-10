Resident Evil 3’s Collectors Edition Includes Jill Valentine figure

Resident Evil fans got a nice surprise this morning as part of PlayStation’s State of Play when Capcom confirmed the Resident Evil 3 Remake rumors with a full official announcement. Resident Evil 3 will be the next title in Capcom’s stellar remake series, which completely makeover the visuals and the mechanics but keep the core storylines and gameplay fans loved in the original intact. Resident Evil 3 features fan-favorite Jill Valentine in the lead role, and for those fans looking to add something new to their Resident Evil collections, they can pick up a Jill Valentine figure as part of the Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition.

The 11-inch figure features Jill in her blue tank top and jeans ensemble with a pistol in hand. The figure is standing atop a slick black base that features the S.T.A.R.S logo as well part of the Raccoon City seal, and it’s a pretty sweet figure. The Collector’s Edition also features a Collector’s Artbook, a digital soundtrack, a double-sided map of the city, the standard edition of the game, and special S.T.A.R.S packaging.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you pre-order the Collector’s Edition you will also get a classic costume pack, which gives Jill the tank top, skirt, and tie around sweater she rocked in the original game. Pre-orders weren’t live at the time of writing, but ou should be able to reserve one here at GameStop (exclusive) soon – perhaps as early as today, December 10th.

If you’re unfamiliar with Resident Evil 3, you can check out the official description below.

“Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.

Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics.”

Will you be picking up the Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Resident Evil!