Resident Evil 3: How to Find Every Weapon Upgrade

Resident Evil 3 makes its arsenal of weapons pretty easy to find so long as players can sometimes solve a puzzle or two or make sure to explore their surroundings, but weapon upgrades are a different story. How to unlock these upgrades isn’t always obvious when you come across them since there are often multiple steps required to get each one, but finding as many as possible is essential to making the most of Resident Evil 3. If you’re looking for the weapon upgrades like many other players are and want to make sure you don’t miss any, you’re in luck since our guide will teach you how to find every single weapon upgrade.

The weapon upgrades in Resident Evil 3 are spread out throughout the game to the point that you’ll find the first one in the very early stages of Raccoon City while the last can be found towards the final moments of the game’s campaign. Not every weapon can be upgraded, but those that can will be immensely more useful with these upgrades perhaps making the difference in a close fight against Nemesis or swarms of zombies.

Continue reading below for a full list of weapon upgrades, what those upgrades do, and where to find them. Some of these weapon upgrades increase the space the weapon takes up in storage once they’re attached, so we’ve marked those accordingly. If you’re looking for more general tips to assist you in collecting these upgrades, be sure to consult out guide for surviving in Raccoon City.

Handgun: Red Dot Sight

The first weapon attachment you’ll come across is a Red Dot Sight for your handgun, the weapon you’ll be using most often throughout Resident Evil 3. This attachment helps to increase players’ accuracy and is pivotal for landing those headshots, especially if you hope to survive in the harder difficulties.

To get this attachment, you need to open the safe in downtown Raccoon City that’s next to the dead guy who has a passion for Aqua Cure. The combination for this safe is found in the pharmacy on the wall, but to save you some time, the code is Left 9, Right 3, Left 7. Crack open the safe and equip the Red Dot Sight to set you up for the rest of the game.

Handgun: Extended Mag

After finding the first weapon attachment for the handgun, the next one for that weapon will come soon afterwards when players find the Extended Mag. The purpose of this one is pretty self-explanatory, but to get this upgrade, you’ll have to go toe-to-toe with Nemesis himself.

Once Nemesis starts chasing you, try to stun him using some kind of explosion. There may be other ways to stun him such as repeated headshots or using the electrical generators, but stunning him with the grenades scattered throughout the map is the easiest way to go about getting this upgrade.

Upon stunning him the first time, he’ll drop an Umbrella supply case. Pick this up and unlock it, and inside, you’ll find the Extended Mag for the handgun. A pro tip for this upgrade is that it automatically refills the handgun’s magazine when it’s attached, so try to attach it when your handgun is completely empty if you can.

Handgun: Moderator (Increases Weapon Size)

Remember how we just stunned Nemesis to get the Extended Mag for the handgun? If you’ve got another grenade lying around from your explorations, you’re going to want to do that one more time. Wait until he gets back up and starts pursuing you again before throwing the grenade to stun him once more and make him drop another supply case.

Inside this case is the Moderator for the handgun. Attaching this will tighten the spread of the weapon thus making critical shots easier to land. Couple this with the Red Dot Sight you found earlier and you’ll be sitting pretty when it comes to targeting zombies’ weak points.

Shotgun: Tactical Stock

Next up is the Tactical Stock for the shotgun, a weapon you’ll find in the subway offices of Raccoon City after you’ve acquired the Bolt Cutters. You’ll obviously want the shotgun as soon as you can get it, but to get the Tactical Stock upgrade, be on the lookout for some Fancy Boxes scattered throughout the map.

Three of these boxes exist in total. There’s one in the Donut Shop’s safe room, one in the toy store which is locked and requires a lockpick, and another in the store directly across from the toy store that requires the Bolt Cutters to enter. Opening these boxes will give players jewels that can then be put into the monument within the first safe room players encounter, the one directly up the stairs from the subway and before you duck under the metal door to start your journey. Put in two jewels and the monument will give players the Tactical Stock for the shotgun which suppresses recoil and increases accuracy.

Shotgun: Semi-Auto Barrel (Increases Weapon Size)

While the previous upgrades are found in the first few stages of Resident Evil 3, you’ll have to progress a bit further to get the Semi-Auto Barrel for the shotgun. Thankfully though, this one doesn’t require any guesswork as it’s just sitting on a shelf in a store.

Once you arrive at Kendo’s gun store, you’ll find shelves littered with resources inside. A shelf to the left when you walk in holds the Semi-Auto barrel attachment for the shotgun. Attach this and you’ll increase both the rate of fire and the damage the weapon puts out, but know that attaching this upgrade means increasing the size of the shotgun so that it takes up two inventory slots instead of just one.

Assault Rifle: Scope

Taking a break from playing as Jill, you’ll soon play as Carlos which means you’ll have an entirely different weapon to upgrade. Carlos starts out with an assault rifle that has three possible upgrades spread out throughout his two levels.

The first upgrade you’ll find is the Scope for the assault rifle which is found in the police station where players begin their journeys with Carlos. Head into the West Office level of the police station and you’ll find a S.T.A.R.S. box sitting inside the office. To open this, you’ll need the ID card you hopefully picked up earlier from killing the zombie version of Brad outside the building. Open the box up and you’ll get an attachment that improves the accuracy of the assault rifle.

Assault Rifle: Tactical Grip

The next attachment, the Tactical Grip, is another for Carlos’ assault rifle, but it’s not found in the police station. You’ll have to play as Jill once more before swapping back over to Carlos where you’ll find yourself in the hospital where the final two attachments for Carlos are found.

Once you reach the second floor of the hospital, you’ll come to a point where you have to jump over a ledge and into the courtyard to collect a key. To get the Tactical Grip, jump over the first ledge you see, not the second. You’ll notice a prompt in front of you to jump over some shelves to get the key, but don’t do that just yet. Instead, look to your right at the end of the section of the courtyard you’re in. There’s a pot at the end of the small area with the Tactical Grip sitting inside it. Collecting this attachment means you’ll have less recoil when firing the weapon which will become pretty important in a few moments.

Assault Rifle: Dual Magazine

The final upgrade for the assault rifle is the Dual Magazine attachment, and this one is probably one of the trickier upgrades to acquire. It’s in the Nurses’ Station level of the hospital within a locked safe that players first must crack by finding the code to it.

To get that code, you’ll need to use the ID card you pick up from the locker in the hospital that’s essential for progressing through the story. Once you find that, you’ll want to backtrack to where you encountered a set of double doors that required the key card early on in the hospital level. It’s the room where zombies banged on the glass outside and a zombie hops up from a gurney if you get too close to the door.

Inside that room, there’s a note sitting on the back-right corner of the setup in the middle of the room. It’s got the safe code on it, but if you just want the code ad no adventure, it’s Left, 9, Right 3. Crack the safe with that code and you’ll get an attachment that doubles the magazine size of the assault rifle.

Shotgun: Shell Holder

The Shell Holder for the shotgun is the second-to-last upgrade players can get for the shotgun, and it’s coincidently quite helpful for making it through the level players find it in. You’ll find it playing as Jill when you’re in the underground warehouse beneath the hospital, the one filled with Pale Head zombies and a carousel of pretty much every other threat you’ve encountered in your campaign.

To find the Shell Holder, head to the bottom-right corner of the part of the map where you’re collecting the fuses to repair the lift. You should find another lift in this corner of the map that’s raise up by default for players to walk across it and get to the next fuse. What you want to do though is go upstairs and lower that lift so that it’s on the ground. Once you do, you’ll find a supply box located behind the lift which was previously obscured when it was raised. Inside that is the Shell Holder for the shotgun which increases the reload speed of the shotgun.

Magnum: Extended Barrel

The final weapon upgrade in Resident Evil 3 may be overkill if you’ve gotten everything else the game has to offer, but it makes one of the most powerful weapons in the game even stronger, so you don’t want to miss it. This last attachment is the Extended Barrel for the magnum which you hopefully found back in the hospital when playing as Jill.

To get this Extended Barrel, simply go up the lift that you just repaired in the warehouse after collecting all the fuses. You’ll be prompted to check out a computer right in the middle of the room that Nicolai was using before he escaped. Follow the row of monitors and controls directly to the right of the computer until you’ve wrapped around to where you’re facing the windows. Look down and you’ll see a case containing the Extended Barrel for the magnum which reduces recoil and makes it do even more damage than before.