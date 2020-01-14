New Resident Evil 3 Character Images Revealed

Capcom released a new Resident Evil 3 trailer on Tuesday alongside more images from the game. The focus of the new trailer was Nemesis, the elite zombie that pursues the protagonists of Resident Evil 3 throughout Raccoon City and has some new weapons in this remake that’ll offer a different experience from the original game. While Nemesis dominated the trailer, and new screenshots showed off different characters from the game along with detailed descriptions of them from Capcom.

From Nemesis to the Hunters and from Carlos to residents of Raccoon City who’ve been left to fend for themselves, the new screenshots from Capcom have a bit of everything. Nemesis is once again a show-stealer in those images, but that’s to be expected given how much of a presence he’ll have in the game just like Mr. X did in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find many of the screenshots shared by Capcom this week along with descriptions of the characters when possible. You can also see a more detailed look at the trailer here.

Resident Evil 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 3rd.

Nemesis With a Rocket Launcher

Different from the Tyrant that stalked players in Resident Evil 2, Nemesis can use weapons to try and put an end to its enemies instead of just punching them. One of these weapons is a rocket launcher it would seem, a massive weapon fitting of the size of the Nemesis. Since Nemesis has multiple weapons, it’s likely that the enemy will use them strategically at different points in the game.

Nemesis vs. Jill

Another screenshot shows what happens whenever Nemesis and its arsenal of weapons catches up with its victims. We see Jill, the main protagonist of the game, on the receiving end of what looks to be the rocket launcher seen previously. It’s likely that this is a moment form a cutscene in the game, though perhaps it’s a unique animation that triggers once the Nemesis gets too close to the player.

Nemesis With Tentacles

Nemesis also has tentacles in Resident Evil 3 that the enemy can use to attack enemies from afar.

“Nemesis can send out these slimy appendages to strike targets from a distance, or to grab something to pull back towards it – say, a member of S.T.A.R.S. trying to escape its deadly grasp,” Capcom said. “However you decide to approach (or run from) this unrelenting creature, you’ll have to act fast if you want to survive.”

TYRELL PATRICK

“A seasoned veteran of the battlefield, Tyrell is an excellent hacker who is particularly skilled at disabling security and cracking computer systems,” Capcom said. “He excels at support from the back lines, complementing Carlos’s gung-ho attitude when the two of them are teamed up in search of survivors in Raccoon City.”

NICHOLAI GINOVAEF

“He is one of the few remaining members of the U.B.C.S. platoon sent into Raccoon City,” Capcom said. “With a background in the Spetsnaz, Nicholai is cold and calculating, well-known for putting self-preservation and survival above all else … no matter what the cost may be to others. Not one to think twice about his actions, Nicholai will do anything it takes to complete his mission.”

MURPHY SEEKER

“A former member of the U.S. Marine Corps with a murky past, Murphy joined U.B.C.S. due to his exceptional skills as a sniper,” Capcom said. “Unfortunately, at some point he ended up wounded during an encounter with a zombie, leaving him vulnerable and limited in his combat capabilities.”

MIKHAIL VICTOR

“A Commander of U.B.C.S. with a long history of Russian military experience, Mikhail is respected for his leadership abilities among the mercenaries of the U.B.C.S,” Capcom said. “Despite suffering a serious injury in an attack that left his platoon in shambles, Mikhail continues to do what he can to assist and protect the survivors of Raccoon City as well as other members of his platoon, hoping to plot an escape route out of the city to evacuate those that have survived the nightmare so far.”

Hunters

“The infamous Hunter is just what it says on the tin, a B.O.W. that mercilessly hunts down prey,” Capcom said. “First introduced in the original Resident Evil, Hunters are a mutated, reptile-like B.O.W. generally known for leaping through the air to deliver a deadly strike using their razor-sharp claws. The Hunters released in Raccoon City are less prone to leaping, preferring reptilian movements that make them much harder to pin down.”

DARIO ROSSO

“A citizen of Raccoon City, Dario has been hiding out in a warehouse in uptown,” Capcom said. “Sadly, Dario saw things nobody should have to witness when his family was attacked by zombies, and it’s made him wary of trusting anyone – including Jill. Likely traumatized by what he’s experienced, Dario has no intention of trying to escape the city.”

CARLOS OLIVEIRA

“A member of Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service, or U.B.C.S., Carlos is a mercenary who’s been deployed alongside his unit to find and rescue survivors of the outbreak in Raccoon City,” Capcom said. “While he may seem to have a cavalier attitude when he first comes across Jill, Carlos is highly driven to save those in need, and will often dive head-first into danger. Putting his background in guerilla warfare and proficiency with weaponry to good use, Carlos constantly puts his life on the line to assist others.”

BRAD VICKERS

“One of the few survivors of the Mansion Incident in the Arklay Mountains, Brad is a skilled helicopter pilot and a member of S.T.A.R.S. Rear Security,” Capcom said. “He’s also earned an unfortunate nickname for his tendency to run at the first sign of danger, though it may have been those instincts that have helped him survive the chaos in Raccoon City so far. Incidentally, Brad was also assisting Jill with her investigation into Umbrella’s illicit activities.”