Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals Big Change From Original Game

Unlike the remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is making a notable amount of changes to the remake of Resident Evil 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We already know there will be a new camera, plus expanded roles for secondary characters, but there’s more changes being made to the classic PS1 game in order to bring it to modernity. More specifically, producer on the game, Peter Fabiano, revealed that the remake hitting later this year will not have the alternate endings the original game did. Rather, Capcom has decided to focus on one single story.

Unfortunately, further details on why Capcom is doing this are not divulged, but presumably Capcom thinks dropping the alternate endings is what’s best for the game and best for modern audiences. For those that don’t know: the original game allowed players to choose between two choices at certain points in the game. These decisions would impact the ending. That said, if alternate endings aren’t returning, then presumably making choices will not either.

Of course, the choices and alternate endings are not what define Resident Evil 3, so it’s not a huge deal that they are being scrapped. However, this will certainly bother some fans, especially those who want to relive the original in its truest form.

Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3 via PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $60 upon release. For more news and media on the survival-horror remake, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read further about the title, courtesy of an official overview from Capcom:

“In Resident Evil 3, S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, one of video games’ most iconic heroines, flees a city being consumed by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Built with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 3 uses modernized gameplay to combine action with classic survival horror in vivid high-definition. Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents. Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target.”

