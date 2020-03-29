Resident Evil 3 Remake Mod Terrifyingly Strips Nemesis Down to Just a Thong

Resident Evil 3 Remake doesn’t hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC until next week, but mods are already starting to pour in thanks to the game’s free demo. And most of these mods involve Nemesis in some capacity. For example, there’s already a mod that swaps the big baddie with an ever bigger baddie: Thomas the Tank Engine. That said, the best Nemesis mod yet has just been released: a mod that strips the killing machine down to nothing but an Umbrella-branded thong. And in the process we can now confirm that Nemesis has a killer beach bod.

The new mod comes way of Marcos RC, a well known Resident Evil modder. And I must say, I didn’t think there was a way to make Nemesis scarier in Resident Evil 3 Remake, but here we are. Marcos RC has done it, and potentially scarred me for life in the process. There’s probably only one thing in life scarier than Nemesis with a thong mod, and that’s Nemesis with a nude mod, which I’m sure is already in the pipeline somewhere.

Below, you can check out the “Beachboy Nemesis” mod out for yourself:

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this mod, and thus it’s unclear if the thong in question is canon or not. My hunch is that it’s almost certainly not canon, but it should be.

Resident Evil 3 is slated to release worldwide next week on April 3. It will be available on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, it looks like the game also may be coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point in the future.

“Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target.”