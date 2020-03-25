Resident Evil 3 Remake Mod Swaps Nemesis With Thomas the Tank Engine

There's already a Resident Evil 3 Remake mod that swaps Nemesis with Thomas the Tank Engine thanks to the game's new and free demo. Resident Evil 3 Remake is still more than a week away from releasing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, however, right now players can play the game's free demo across all of the aforementioned platforms. And this is allowing modders to already begin to modify the game. Of course, one of the first mods to come of this involves Thomas the Tank Engine, the ultimate horror game antagonist.

As you may remember, Resident Evil 2 mods took over the Internet at one point last year. Most of these mods involved swapping its big baddie, Mr. X, with other characters across media. This included the likes of Dr Disrespect, DMX, and more. That said, the most popular of these swaps had to be Thomas the Tank Engine, who was truly terrifying as Tyrant in the Resident Evil 2. Unsurprisingly, Thomas the Tank Engine is an equally scary Nemesis. In fact, I may even go as far to say he's a scarier Nemesis than Nemesis himself.

Below, you can check out this new mod via VenomDeathNinja. That said, be cautious unless you don't mind seeing Thomas the Tank Engine in your nightmares tonight.

Just the fact that i can mod the Resident evil 3 DEMO is amazing. I thought Nemesis was scary as is but this is straight up TERRIFYING. pic.twitter.com/DKCEcNBzrM — The Yakuza Guy 🎮 COVID isolation (@VenomDeathNinja) March 23, 2020

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

In the most recent and related news, the game's day one patch has been revealed. Thankfully, it's not very big. Meanwhile, it seems like the game is stuffed with Easter Eggs.

