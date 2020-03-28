Newly Leaked Nintendo Switch Game Has Nintendo Fans Excited

A new Nintendo Switch game has possibly leaked, and it has Nintendo -- and particularly horror game -- fans excited about what could be coming to the console in the future. As you may know, Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release next week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a Nintendo Switch port from Capcom. However, a new datamining effort of the demo's files have revealed that the survival-horror remake may be coming to the hybrid Nintendo console.

Interestingly, in the files of the demo there are strings regarding notifications, or more specifically, an autosave notification. These strings read as follows: "This game has an autosave feature, please do not turn off your [insert console]." Within the files there's this string for PS4, Xbox One, PC, as well as Nintendo Switch. But that's not all. There's also files that mention the Nintendo eShop.

So, what does this mean? Well, the most obvious answer to this is that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, or at least a port is in development. However, there's two things working against this. For one, Resident Evil 2 Remake never came to the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 Remake has some demanding visuals. This isn't to say the Nintendo Switch couldn't run these visuals, but there would have to be a downgrade.

It's also possible these are leftover files. Perhaps Capcom was flirting with bringing the game to the Nintendo Switch, but, for whatever reason, it didn't work out.

Meanwhile, it's possible the game is coming to the console, but as a cloud game, which is what some games have already done for the Nintendo Switch. Obviously, this allows Capcom to ease the demands on the console, and let the cloud do more of the heavy lifting.

At this point, all we can do is speculate at what's going on. That said, just the mere possibility of the game coming to the Switch has Nintendo fans excited. Not only is Resident Evil 3 Remake one of the big releases of April, it's one of the biggest releases of 2020, which is saying a lot, because there's quite a few heavy hitters at bat this year.

