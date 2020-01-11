New Resident Evil 3 Remake Features and Gameplay Details Revealed

Capcom previously confirmed that the remake of Resident Evil 3 will not be a 1-for-1. In other words, changes will be made where Capcom thinks they need to be made. And this is largely being done to bring the game to modernity, and given how well it did with the remake of Resident Evil 2 last year, there’s no reason to believe they won’t once again get things right. However, Capcom does seem to be changing and cutting things more with this remake than the previous one.

Previously, Capcom hadn’t really detailed the changes, subtractions, and additions it was making to the classic survival-horror game, but recently that changed. During a new interview with PlayStation Magazine UK, the developer revealed a dumpster truck load of details about the game, all of which you can read about below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Raccoon City will not be explorable like an open-world game, but there will be times where players can explore the city.

Nemesis has new and improved AI that is based on the AI developed for Tyrant in Resident Evil 2 Remake. In other words, the character may be more Tyrant-like. Capcom is also creating Nemsis in real life — somehow — so that the character can be scanned in via photogrammetry and look very realistic.

Sound is very important, mostly because it will be key to surviving.

Mercenaries mode has been cut from the game.

Mutant worms will be back.

Carlos is playable.

There will be no alternate endings like there is in the original or action choice mechanism.

As you can see, there’s nothing game-changing here other than perhaps the removal of multiple endings. This certainly changes the game in a pretty major way, however, it could change it for the better.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release on April 3, 2020, priced at $60, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

H\T, PlayStation Magazine UK and Reddit.