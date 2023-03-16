Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC Teased by Leaker

A notable Resident Evil insider has teased the DLC plans that Capcom might have in store with its upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. At this point, RE4 itself is only a little more than one week away from releasing, much to the joy of numerous fans. Per usual, though, many have started to wonder about what Capcom might look to do with its remake of Resident Evil 4 in the wake of its launch. And while Capcom itself has yet to confirm that DLC will be coming to its RE4 remake in any capacity, it sounds like a new version of a mode seen in the original game could be added later on.

As mentioned on ResetEra, a user by the name of Dusk Golem (who has had accurate Resident Evil info in the past) has indicated that Capcom is planning to add the "Separate Ways" game mode from the original Resident Evil 4 to its new remake as DLC. Centering around Ada Wong, Separate Ways featured a handful of new chapters that fleshed out Wong's own story during the events of RE4.

Speaking more about what this version of Separate Ways will look like in the remake of Resident Evil 4, Dusk Golem has claimed that it will "be longer and more fleshed out than the original." As such, it seems like Capcom will be looking to add more content to Separate Ways to justify its eventual price tag as DLC. Whether or not this leaked DLC is confirmed by Capcom in the near future remains to be seen, but those that were hoping to see Separate Ways return in some capacity now have something to look forward to.

If you didn't already know, Resident Evil 4 is set to finally launch next week on Friday, March 24th. When this new remake does hit store shelves, it will be available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Currently, a demo for RE4 can also be checked out across all of these same avenues.

[H/T PSLS]