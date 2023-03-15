Resident Evil 4 Remake Reveals New Costumes

More of the Resident Evil 4 remake's bonus costumes have been revealed this week with two more outfits for Ashley shown off ahead of the game's release. These two outfits -- the "Casual" and "Romantic" skins -- were teased previously back when the game's various special editions went live, but it wasn't until now that they were shown off in full. One of them is more of a punk vibe while the other is a skin that Salazar himself would be proud of, though not everyone will have access to these skins since they'll only be available via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

The skins in question can be seen below courtesy of the Horror Games Community Twitter account. The "Romantic" skin is on the left while the "Casual" skin is on the right. Those skins for Leon were revealed already, but the ones for Ashley were left out of the spotlight until now.

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition costumes for Ashley and Leon



For those who recall the setup of the original Resident Evil 4, alternate costumes like these were unlockable cosmetics players could earn by beating the game or achieving certain goals similar to how the unlimited ammo weapons were doled out. Some of the more popular skins from the original game included Ashley's popstar outfit as well as a suit of armor while Leon got things like his classic R.P.D. look or the mobster outfit. Neither of these skins included in the Deluxe Edition of the game were in the original, however, so people are still holding out hope that the remake will contain unlockable costumes for players to equip in future playthroughs.

Aside from these skins, the Deluxe Edition also includes things like additional Leon skins and filters for the game as well as special weapons. Another addition, a pair of sunglasses for Leon, hints that there may be some customizability when it comes to piecing together outfits. There's also a treasure map included in that version of the game that seemingly grants players access to more treasures, an item that some people weren't too crazy about back when that was first revealed.