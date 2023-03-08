Resident Evil 4 Remake Developers Are Already Fixing Major Fan Complaint

Developers at Capcom behind the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 have made clear that they will be fixing one of the biggest problems that fans have had with the game so far. By all accounts, the early response to the remake of RE4 from fans has been overwhelming positivity. And while it seems like the game is poised to reach the same level of acclaim as Capcom's remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, one divisive aspect of the title looks like it won't end up being seen in the final product.

During a recent conversation with Press Start, Resident Evil 4 producer Hirabayashi Yoshiaki made clear that the rain effects that were showcased during a recent demo of the game will be getting rectified in a day-one update. If you're somehow not familiar with this "controversy", in short, some fans found that the rain seen in Resident Evil 4 was a bit too heavy and pronounced. So much so, in fact, that it tended to impede some of the action on-screen and made it difficult to see. And while this was a light complaint to have in the grand scheme of things, Capcom seems to have already agreed with fans on this matter and will be making tweaks.

"We've seen everyone's reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments," Yoshiaki said in response to the feedback. Yoshiaki didn't go on to say what these "adjustments" might look like, but some fans have suggested that a slider in the options menu that allows players to determine the amount of rain they would like to see would be wise. It remains to be seen how Capcom looks to make this fix, but either way, it's clear that the studio is in touch with what fans are saying about the game.

At this point in time, Resident Evil 4 Remake is rapidly approaching and is set to launch in a little over two weeks on March 24th. When the game does release, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. A version for Xbox One strangely hasn't been announced and it doesn't seem like this will be changing prior to launch later this month.

Are you glad to hear that Capcom is already looking to change how rainfall is implemented in Resident Evil 4? And were you someone that had a problem with these rain effects when viewing the previous gameplay video? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.