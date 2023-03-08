Resident Evil 4 Update Makes Changes Before Game Releases

Resident Evil 4 Remake has already received an update despite the fact that it doesn't release for another couple of weeks. Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved games of all-time. It took the series to new heights by blending horror with more action, but still managed to be absurdly creepy and spooky. The series arguably peaked here, but has still put out a handful of great entries since then. However, since Capcom began remaking games in the series, many have been counting the days for a Resident Evil 4 remake. It's a game that is already so widely available, but people really want to play a new, modernized version in the style of the other remakes and it's finally almost here.

The new remake will make a bunch of changes, big and small, to the horror classic that has influenced the genre many times over. What has been shown has made it look like an immediate Game of the Year contender and fans can't wait to check it out. However, we still have a ways to go before we can all enjoy it. Capcom, however, is wasting absolutely zero time and is trying to make sure the game that we get to play at launch is as good as it could possibly be. The developer knows the expectations for this remake and there's certainly a lot of pressure on it, so it's already pushing out updates for the game. In a rather rare instance, there's already an update for Resident Evil 4 Remake, weeks ahead of release.

The update takes up roughly 4 GBs of space on PlayStation, but we only have a general idea of what it does. According to NoviceGamerGuides, all we know is it fixes "miscellaneous bugs". Granted, 4GBs is fairly meaty for a patch, so it is probably going to be something you'll want to have if for whatever reason you won't have an internet connection and are buying Resident Evil 4 Remake on a disc.

Resident Evil 4 will release on March 24th.