Resident Evil 4 Remake Reveals New Changes to the Original's Most Hated Sequence

A new trailer for Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has briefly shown off how the game will drastically overhaul one of the most hated sequences from the original 2005 entry. For those that have played Resident Evil 4 previously, a late-game boss fight that plays out between the characters Leon and Krauser is often cited by fans as one of the worst parts of the experience. The reason for this is because this clash in question plays out entirely with QTE (quick time event) prompts rather than with real combat mechanics. And while Capcom had previously confirmed that its new edition of RE4 would remove QTE sections like this, we've now been given an idea of what they'll be replaced with.

Briefly highlighted in a new video for Resident Evil 4, Capcom showed of a few quick glimpses of what this new boss battle between Leon and Krauser will look like. Rather than playing out entirely via an interactive cinematic, this new bout seemingly requires players to engage in a knife fight with Krauser that uses real-time melee mechanics. It's not known just how long this section of the game might last or whether or not these mechanics in question will be present in other portions of RE4, but it's good to see that the boss fight will no longer be performed entirely through timed button presses.

In a general sense, this new trailer for Resident Evil 4 definitely shows off our best look at this remake so far. As such, if you're trying to go on a media blackout for the game prior to its arrival, you might want to skip watching it for now.

In case you weren't already counting down the days until its release, Resident Evil 4 is set to release in a little under a month on March 24th. When it does launch, it will be playable across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

