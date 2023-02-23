Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Announced

The Resident Evil 4 remake made a somewhat expected appearance during PlayStation's State of Play event this week with Capcom confirming big news everyone's been waiting for: the remade game will indeed be getting a demo. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise for those who've followed Resident Evil games for the past couple of years given that past Resident Evil games have gotten demos, too, but it's still a welcome announcement for those looking forward to trying out this new game. No date has been set yet for when the demo will be released, though PlayStation and Capcom said it's coming soon.

The teaser for the "Special Demo Coming Soon" was revealed during the State of Play as part of the Resident Evil 4 showcase. It showed off different segments from the game that should look familiar to those who played the original, but it also showed off some of what's changed in terms of enemy designs, QTE segments, and story progression. At the very end of the Resident Evil 4 showcase, we learned of the demo.

There appears to be a catch, however. While the demo is indeed on the way, it very well could be only available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Those were the platforms that were listed at the bottom of the announcement for the demo itself, though it could be that those platforms were the only ones included since this happened during a PlayStation event.

March 24th

If it is exclusive to the PlayStation platform in some capacity, that wouldn't be too surprising. Resident Evil Village, for example, first got two different demos: one for the Village area and one for the Castle – that were available only on the PlayStation platform. Only after PlayStation users had their chance to try out those demos did a multiplatform release for the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

This upcoming demo is just one part of the remade Resident Evil 4 package. Other additions beyond the fact that the whole game itself has been remade include the inclusion of DLC, though not everyone is particularly thrilled with the DLC. One thing that has gone over well, however, is the news that there will be a VR mode for the game. That's naturally only applicable to those who have or plan to get the PS VR2, but it's a welcome sign of Capcom's continued support for its Resident Evil games.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is scheduled to release on March 24th for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.