Resident Evil 7 Gets 40% Permanent Price Drop, Also On Sale Now

If you’ve been eying the latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise, you’re in luck. The latest survival horror title just received a dramatic, and permanent price cut – and on top of that, it’s also on sale for an additional 20% off!

For now until, well – the next price cut, Resident Evil 7 is available for $29.99. This is perfect timing, given that the Gold Edition was recently released that comes with all of the DLC, including that one about Chris Redfield and why he looks so noticeably different (Not actually what it’s about, but it might as well be).

As part of the Winter Sale going on right now for Steam, the price has been slashed even farther with it down to $23.99 with the additional 20% off! Not too bad considering the amazing sales numbers the game brought in and the incredibly positive feedback received since launch.

More about the game:

“Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is the next major entry in the renowned Resident Evil series and sets a new course for the franchise as it leverages its roots and opens the door to a truly terrifying horror experience. A dramatic new shift for the series to first person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom’s new RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal.

Set in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil® 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series’ signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined “survival horror” some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level.”

Resident Evil 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.