Resident Evil 8 Village Reveals First Major Details

Today during Sony's big PS5 event, Capcom revealed Resident Evil Village, also known as Resident Evil 8 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to announcing the game and revealing its debut trailer, Capcom also revealed a smattering of details about the 2021-bound survival-horror game, many of which line up with details spilled by previous leaks and rumor.

For one, the is being made with Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, the same engine behind the most recent Resident Evil experiences. Also back from previous installments is Ethan, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7, his wife Mia, and Chris Redfield. Further, like rumors said it would be, the first-person camera perspective has returned from Resident Evil 7, the first game to switch the series from third-person to first-person.

"Set a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares," reads an official pitch of the game. "Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series who made a brief appearance in Resident Evil 7, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, leaving Ethan devastated and thrown into an entirely new nightmare."

The official pitch continues:

"The first-person action in Resident Evil Village begins when players assume the role of a distraught and shattered Ethan as he seeks to uncover the mysterious new horrors that plague a once peaceful village. Throughout this terrifying journey, players will fight for every breath as they are hunted by vicious new enemies that have infested the snow-capped locale. Channeling the capabilities of next-generation consoles, the detailed realism and relentless feeling of fear will increase with each desperate battle for survival, while moments of calm will leave players wondering what new horrors await."

At the moment of publishing, Capcom hasn't confirmed if there will be multiple protagonists, but so far the game's pre-reveal rumors have been essentially 100 percent accurate, and one rumor claimed there would be not one, not two, but three playable protagonists.

Resident Evil 8 is set to release worldwide in 2021 via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

