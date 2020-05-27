Resident Evil 8 Release Date Possibly Revealed

✖

A new rumor has revealed a release date, or at least a release month, for Resident Evil 8 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The latest rumor about the heavily-rumored game comes way of a prominent industry insider, Dusk Golem, who has been at the forefront of rumors, reports, and leaks about the next installment in the popular and long-running survival-horror series. According to the insider, Resident Evil 8 is set to release worldwide sometime during January 2021. However, the leaker also notes that this date may change or may have already changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has been impacting development teams across the world and resulting in numerous game delays.

As the industry insider notes, while the game was previously planned to release in January, this may no longer be the case. It could be, but it's also possible that due to the pandemic the game will get pushed to February or March.

"I guess I can share this before a nap," said Dusk Golem over on Twitter. "Resident Evil 8 was supposed to be released next January, to see if that holds true due to the change in workflow due to world Corona circumstances this year though. My guess is the release will end up being in the late January-March territory."

As you may know, two of the last three Resident Evil releases -- Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 Remake -- have released in January. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 Remake released in early April. Obviously, Capcom likes the January/Q1 release window, so it's easy to imagine Resident Evil 8 releasing during this period of 2021.

That said, it's worth noting that while Resident Evil 8 has been the subject of many rumors and reports, Capcom has not officially announced the game, however, it looks that may change very soon. Until it changes though, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's subject to change. In the meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the rumored survival-horror title, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.