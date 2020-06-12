Resident Evil 8 Village Confirms It Will Have This RE4 Feature

✖

Yesterday during Sony's big PlayStation 5 event, Resident Evil 8 Village was revealed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Since then, some major details have started to trickle out about the survival-horror game, including word that it will have a Resident Evil 4 style feature, but with a Resident Evil 7 twist. Speaking of Resident Evil 7, yesterday's trailer confirmed that like RE7, Resident Evil Village will be a first-person game rather than a third-person, the perspective the series is traditionally known for. The new entry will also have the same protagonist, Ethan.

Not everything about Resident Evil Village will borrow and echo RE7 though. For example, the inventory system will be different and be more similar to Resident Evil 4, the most beloved installment to date. More specifically, Resident Evil Village will have a grid inventory system like RE4, though there are some RE7 touches to it.

Below, you can see the inventory system in-game, courtesy of Dusk Golem, who also relays word that the game is bringing back RE7's healing juice.

And as others have noticed already, the inventory uses a "grid inventory" system ala closer to RE4 but with an RE7-esque style. RE7's healing juice returns. The inventory also seems to have four other options outside of items you're carrying (one is definitely documents), & there pic.twitter.com/n8ACCioThq — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 12, 2020

Resident Evil Village is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. It's currently slated to release worldwide sometime next year, 2021. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares," reads an official pitch of the game. "Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare."

In other recent and related news, yesterday Capcom also revealed that the Resident Evil series has surpassed 100 million copies sold. Not only does this put it in the company of some amazing series, but it's the first Capcom series to hit the impressive milestone.

