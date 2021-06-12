Resident Evil 9 Rumor Sheds Light on Potential Release Date

✖

According to a new rumor, Resident Evil 9 isn't releasing anytime soon. At the moment of publishing, Capcom has yet to announce the next installment in the survival-horror series, and this probably isn't going to change anytime soon consider the fact that Resident Evil Village just released last month. According to our review of the latest RE game, it's a solid entry in the series, but as you would expect, fans of the long-running horror franchise are already chomping at the bit for more.

According to various rumors, a remake of Resident Evil 4 is in the works, and this may be the next major release from the series as Resident Evil 9 is apparently quite far away.

Taking to Twitter, Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem recently relayed word that the next mainline installment in the series began development back in 2018. In other words, it's been in some form of development for roughly three years. Despite this, it's not releasing anytime soon.

According to the leaker, the game will likely be in development for six to seven years, which means it won't be out until 2024 at the earliest. This is obviously a very long time in development, which suggests that a small team has been working on it for the last three years.

As always, everything here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it's subject to change. As for the source, they've been wrong in the past, but when it comes to Resident Evil specifically, they have proven largely reliable.

As for Capcom, it has not commented on any of this. And we don't expect this to change. Capcom never comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything unofficial and speculative. However, if for some reason it breaks this pattern, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Resident Evil 9?