‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Resident Evil 2’ Get the Vinyl OST Treatment

A solid soundtrack is worth savoring and with so many enjoying the incredible Resident Evil 2 remake, a sweet new vinyl set offer for both the first and second game in the beloved franchise is the perfect way to keep that fandom love going!

The latest games to get the vinyl treatment is both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, both with Deluxe Editions available. The smooth sounds come courtesy of Laced Records, and that Licker artwork alone is worth the buy!

Resident Evil:

“Composed by the Capcom Sound Team, Masami Ueda, Makoto Tomozawa and Akira Kaida, Resident Evil‘s brooding score became a benchmark for horror games, giving the original genre-defining masterpiece a persistent and unnerving sense of claustrophobia.”

Resident Evil 2:

“The Resident Evil 2 Original Soundtrack conveys fundamental themes of panic and desperation via varying musical styles. Featuring ambient horror, industrial pieces and rousing militaristic anthems you’ll experience classic orchestral compositions alongside ominous piano underscores, taking you back to Raccoon City’s iconic Police Station, Sewer and Underground Laboratory.”

Whether you go with the Deluxe or the Limited Editions, the price is set at $35 – which is not bad for the horrifying – yet soothingly familiar – experience of Resident Evil. And if you’re playing through the remake now, why not have the authentic game sounds playing off in the distance?

Interested? Scoop yours up right here!

As for Resident Evil 2, the remake is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players with the first DLC – The Ghost Survivors – also available. For more about the game:

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”