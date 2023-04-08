Resident Evil 4 Players Discover Major Upgrade on PS5 With New Update

If you noticed that Resident Evil 4 Remake looks better on PS5 following today's Mercenaries update, it's because it does look better. It's not exactly clear what Capcom has done with the PS5 version, but as users of the PS5 Reddit are pointing out, the image quality seems to have improved. In additon to this, the game's frame rate, particularly while in resolution mode, has imrpoved. Lastly, it seems like whole certain sections of the game look like they were touched up and improved.

"Resident Evil 4 image quality has improved on PS5 after Mercenaries [today's] update," reads a Reddit post about the update. "I feel the image quality has been improved, as well as the frame rate in resolution mode. There were certain sections that were overly noisy and blurry (for example, the trees in the distance during the intro village section). Has anyone else noticed this as well?"

Of course, if Capcom provides further details on what has been improved and refined, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what differences you have noticed.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game, including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors and leaks as well, click here.

"Resident Evil 4 is a game I've bought more times than I care to admit, and based on how many systems it's been ported to and the general community sentiment around it, I'd imagine I'm not alone there," reads the opening of our review of the remake. "A remake of a game with that kind of staying power has the potential to make people a bit anxious, however – what parts will stay, what parts will go, and where things are improved, will it be handled in a way that nostalgia and modernizations are successfully married? Those are all questions Resident Evil fans will soon be able to put to rest because, just like it did with the original game, Capcom has again nailed it with the Resident Evil 4 remake."