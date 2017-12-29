New Resident Evil Leon Kennedy Statue Brings This Iconic Character To Life

Popular collectibles company Kotobukiya just released a new sneak peek at one of their upcoming collectibles to make its debut at this year’s Tokyo Comic Con, going on now. The latest high-quality statue comes from the infamous Resident Evil franchise with fan favourite Leon S. Kennedy.

Good ‘ol Leon first made his appearance back in Resident Evil 2, with his most recent comeback in Resident Evil: Vendetta. A police academy graduate with a sordid past, he is definitely one of the staple characters from the horror franchise. Now fans of the Resident Evil series can encapsulate their love and admiration for him in real life, as the latest collectible begins to make its way into homes everywhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as when he will be available, the company is shooting for a July 2018 release, we will most definitely keep you posted for when pre-orders go live! You can never have too much Leon in your life, even if Claire disagrees.

A little more about Kotobukiya:

Kotobukiya first began as a single toy store for dolls in Japan operated by Jusaburo Shimizu in 1947. In 1951 Mr. Shimizu re-created his sole proprietorship into a limited liability company, together with his two brothers. While continuing to focus on retail sales, Kotobukiya’s first venture into original products as a model kit manufacturer began in 1983 with Armament, our first original model kit. This was followed in 1985 with King Godzilla, our very first licensed kit.

Our first foray into the non-kit business was in May of 1989 with the release of soft vinyl statues and active styling figures (known now as ARTFX statues). Since then we have increased our lineup to include fully assembled and painted resin statues (Fine Art statues), Bishoujo (pretty girl) statues and 1:10 scale ARTFX+ statues, to name a few.