Resident Evil Movie Reboot Release Date Revealed

✖

The Resident Evil movie reboot now has a release date that’s been recently been revealed to give Resident Evil fans an idea of when they can expect the new movie to be out. An updated Constantin Film site that currently lists the movie without any promotional artwork has a release date of September 9, 2021, for the Resident Evil reboot. It says that the movie will release in theaters, though as we’ve seen from this year, those sorts of release plans involving when and where a movie will release can always change.

The update seen on the Constantin Film site was spotted by Biohazard Declassified (via Bloody Disgusting) and is in German, but there’s not much there that you need to translate in order to determine what the release date is. A quick Google Translate of the brief text listed under the Resident Evil movie title shows that it should be releasing on September 9th and will come to theaters.

Constantin Film’s site for the movie is pretty bare other than that detail, but that’s a pretty helpful detail to share if we had to pick just one. We already know a fair bit about the movie by now anyway following the reveal of the film’s cast that includes some familiar faces like Hanna John-Kamen, Kaya Scodelario, and Robbie Amell. Those stars will play Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Chris Redfield, respectively, with the movie set to feature other core Resident Evil characters like Leon S. Kennedy and Albert Wesker as well. None of that information has been listed on the Constantin Film site at this time despite the casting decisions being confirmed.

Even without more official updates on the movie like the casting announcements and the news that this film would focus on the events of the first two Resident Evil games, we’ve gotten plenty of mostly unofficial previews of the film to show what different settings look like. Images shared online have shown off locations like the Spencer Mansion and Gun Shop Kendo have surfaced enough times on social media to give people decent looks at the film’s various settings. While the photos haven’t been shared by Constantin Film or others affiliated with the film aside from some previews shared on actors’ social media pages, the fact that they’ve been shared so frequently without getting shut down means they’re likely going to keep coming.

The Resident Evil reboot is set to be released in theaters on September 9, 2021.