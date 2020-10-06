Resident Evil Reboot Cast Revealed With Stacked Roster

✖

The cast of the ucpoming Resident Evil movie reboot has been revealed and it includes some fan-favorite from titles including Ant-Man and The Wasp, The Umbrella Academy, Arrow, Flash, and more. The film has officially cast Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, and Neal McDonough for movie headed to theaters. It will be the seventh total Resident Evil movie from Constantin Films, but the first in a new line for the franchise. It is a complete reboot of the story which became very well known to star Mila Jovovich as the lead.

The cast and their respective characters have been revealed. Scodelario is playing Claire Redfield, John-Kamen is Jil Valentine, Amell is Chris Redfield, Hopper is Albert Wesker, Jogia is Leon S. Kennedy. McDonough is William Birkin. The story takes place on a fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998 and stars an exciting cast in the roles of the iconic game characters.

'With this movie I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences," Resident Evil writer and director Jonathan Roberts said.

Between these cast members, an impressive resumé of previous work is brought to the table. Amell and McDonough have appeared on CW's DC Comics TV shows. McDonough and John-Kamen have both been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but never appeared in the same title. Scodelario has appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Maze Runner franchises. Hopper recently broke out with his role in The Umbrella Academy.

What do you think of what we have heard about the upcoming Resident Evil movie getting this cast? Share your thoughts in the comments or let me know on Instagram!