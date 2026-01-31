Resident Evil Requiem Reportedly Missing Two Fan-Favorite Characters

When Resident Evil Requiem releases next month via Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, it will reportedly be missing two fan-favorite characters. As you may know, the Capcom survival-horror series has many semi-recurring characters, and consquently, several characters loved by fans. Consquently, in every mainline game, there is speculation which of these characters will be in the game, and which won’t be. Naturally, Capcom usually withholds much of this information so that it can be a surprise. That said, there are two characters fans should not expect to see.

While we don’t have official information, we have a new report from prominent Resident Evil insider, Dusk Golem, who has a spotty track record beyond the Resident Evil franchise, but who has proven reliable on countless occasions when it comes to the survival-horror series. According to the insider, neither Ada Wong nor Chris Redfield is in the game at all. The insider doesn’t go as far as to say they are never mentioned, but simply that they aren’t in the game.

New Resident Evil Requiem Report

“I’m gonna’ snip this in the bud since people love applying fake rumors to me, I never said this, it’s a misc fake leak floating around,” said the insider, replying to a false rumor claiming they claimed the duo were in the new Resident Evil game. “I don’t believe Chris or Ada are in Resident Evil Requiem at all either from what I’ve heard, at least in any meaningful way.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. As you may know, though, this is the same source that — among other things — first revealed that Leon was in the game, so clearly they have a good idea about who is and isn’t in the game.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this new report in any capacity, and it never comments on rumors, reports, or leaks, so we do not expect this to change. We will be on the lookout, though, in case it bucks expectation, and update the story accordingly if needed. To this end, don’t expect to find out if this new information is true until the game is out and fans start playing it for themselves

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release worldwide on February 27, priced at $70. Right now, there is no word of it coming any subscription services. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.