Resident Evil Requiem’s Two Protagonists Might Divide Fans In Different Directions

With new previews for Resident Evil Requiem showing off more gameplay for the long-awaited survival horror sequel, fan excitement is only growing. However, as returning icon Leon returns as a playable protagonist, RE: Outbreak‘s Grace also shoulders the weight of a leading face for the game’s story. With both characters having very different approaches to the terrors of a new Resident Evil, fan preferences might be split down the middle.

Many of the decisions surrounding Resident Evil Requiem have come from the success of past titles, from Resident Evil Village to Resident Evil 4 Remake. These two games are likely the most influential for the series’ ninth mainline installment, using survival horror and action together to craft terrifying journeys for its players. One of the biggest choices for the game is to divide Leon and Grace’s gameplay between sections of the game’s story, an idea that may have some unintended consequences.

Resident Evil Requiem Features Incredibly Different Gameplay For Both Leon & Grace

Based on shared previews, it seems that Resident Evil Requiem has more action-oriented gameplay for Leon, while sticking to its survival horror roots more for Grace. This comes from a variety of footage, where Leon plays almost exactly like he did in RE4 Remake, using martial arts and infected fighting experience to take on hordes of enemies. Meanwhile, Grace’s lack of history with undead foes clearly shows, as she rarely takes on enemies head on.

This marks a clear divide in different parts of the game, where each protagonist offers a completely different angle to fighting. Leon has a wealth of knowledge fighting the creatures you’ll face, using melee combat and expert gun play to beat down waves of numerous infected. On the other hand, Grace fights far fewer creatures, almost aiming to get past them rather than confronting a zombie until it goes down permanently.

Grace’s sections feel more like classic Resident Evil 2, where you have to rely more on scraps of resources for survival rather than an arsenal of weapons. The tension in her gameplay is palpable, as she has to use aspects of her environment to her advantage more than Leon. To some, it may feel like Grace has the “real horror” part of Resident Evil Requiem, while Leon has access to the “action-movie horror” segments of the game.

Action Horror Fans From RE4 May Only Like Half Of The Game

It’s well known that the action-driven Resident Evil 4 is pretty different compared to the restrictive survival horror you’d see in games like Outlast or Silent Hill. Even Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Village embraced more action in its gameplay, allowing players to collect a variety of weapons to take down monstrous enemies and bosses. A far cry from the claustrophobic atmosphere of the first Resident Evil, both the first and third-person action of some RE titles still carries great appeal.

Although adding greater horror segments may add tension to the game’s story, some fans may not want their agency to control the action of Resident Evil Requiem taken away. Throughout Resident Evil 4 and its remake, Leon could be completely in control while fighting enemy waves in the hands of experienced players, having flexible ways to deal with any infected opponents he comes across. With Grace, there are parts of RE9 where players simply won’t have the choice to defeat their foes, a fact that might cause some resentment.

Since Leon seems to have even more tools in Resident Evil Requiem than he did in past games, jumping from him to Grace might be jarring. Granted, Grace is seen to have a firearm given to her by Leon, but it seems to be more of a desperate final option rather than a consistent tool. Grace might be able to shoot enemies to distract or stagger them for a short time, using the window to escape in key moments. As a result, fans who want the power fantasy of Leon may not enjoy Grace’s gameplay compared to his.

Survival Horror Enthusiasts Will Have Limits On The Amount Of Scares They Experience

In complete contrast, Grace’s role in Resident Evil Requiem might be the most enjoyable parts for some players to do. Some areas in Resident Evil Village were praised for their adherence to pure horror, forcing the player into segments where they couldn’t fight back in truly terrifying places. Much like Alien: Isolation or Amnesia titles, there are many who prefer an experience that focuses on dealing with tense scenarios where you can’t shoot your way out.

Some fans could complain that Leon’s sections in RE9 break the tension of Grace’s portions, offering a power fantasy instead of a true delve into the “horror” part of survival horror. From what has already been shown, Grace is set to deal with arguably the scariest enemies and set pieces the series has ever seen, setting a heart-pounding tone that might feel odd to pull away from.

Overall, fans who appreciate both sides to Resident Evil games will no doubt be satisfied by the blending of two styles through Leon and Grace as protagonists. Yet, players who prefer one approach over the other may cite Resident Evil Requiem‘s desire to appeal to everyone as a weakness, creating a valid criticism for the upcoming sequel.

