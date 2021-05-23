Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Currently Undergoing Reshoots

✖

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which is the name of the upcoming film reboot that is scheduled to arrive later this year, is currently in the process of undergoing reshoots. While the project wrapped up its initial shooting back in December of 2020, it seems like some new scenes are being done prior to its release in November of this year.

The news of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City currently being in the process of reshooting comes directly from Chris Redfield himself--or at least his actor. Robbie Amell, who is portraying the Redfield in the forthcoming film, said in a live stream on Twitch that he has stepped back into the character's shoes recently. "I'm actually back in Toronto for Resident Evil reshoots," Amell said while on Twitch. "So I'm back in Chris Redfield mode."

Amell didn't go on to offer up any additional information about Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City during the live stream, but to know that Sony Pictures and Constantin Film needed to shoot some more scenes for the project isn't all that surprising. Typically, during the production of many big-name films, reshoots are needed at some point. Whether it's to add something wholly new to a movie or to film more for a scene that might have already been partially shot, reshoots are often done in most movies that end up releasing. As such, this shouldn't be seen as a concern or red flag that Amell has had to return for the project in this manner.

As of this writing, there's still nothing that we have formally seen for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Outside of a brief teaser image and the reveal of the movie's formal title, Sony is remaining pretty tight-lipped about this project for the moment. That being said, since it is planned to hit theaters later this year on November 24, 2021, it shouldn't be much longer before a trailer of some sort does arrive. And when that happens, we'll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com.

Are you excited to see this new take on Resident Evil later this year? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.