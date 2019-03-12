Respawn Clarifies ‘Apex Legends’ Season 1 and Battle Pass Rumors

Apex Legends may be less than two months old, but the constant leaks and rumors make it seem that the game has been around for a few years. That said, many of the recent datamining operations carried out by fans have revolved around new Legends coming to the battle royale title as well as its first official season. However, Respawn Entertainment has now addressed the uncovered information, and it may not be what fans are hoping to hear.

Taking to the Apex Legends subreddit, the Respawn community manager explained exactly what is going on with all of the details that have poured through the cracks, including the unintentional Season 1 update that was on Origin earlier. “We’ll be providing details on Season 1, Battle Pass, and the next Legend very soon,” they said. “It’s not coming out today.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this, the community manager also addressed the bounty of leaks that have occurred over recent weeks. While they understand the hunt for hidden information can be fun, what’s dug up isn’t always what it seems. Here’s what they had to say:

“There’s lots of stuff that has been datamined from Apex since launch and is swirling around the Internet. We know this stuff is fun to dig up and speculate about, but you should not treat any of that info as a source of truth. There’s stuff in there that is very old, or things we’ve tried in the past and cut–remember our design process is to prototype and play lots of ideas–and some of it may be things we’re still building for Apex Legends. Finding this stuff by no means confirms that it’ll ever come out. At best you should treat any posts about this as a rumor and the real info will come from us when we’re ready to show off what’s coming next.”

It’s certainly a blow to fans who were hoping to begin the grind on the first Apex Legends Battle Pass, but it looks like we’ll be waiting a bit longer.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Respawn finally addressed the mountain of data that has been mined recently? Disappointed that Season 1 isn’t arriving today? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!