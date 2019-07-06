River City Girls PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

Independent developer Wayforward has announced that River City Girls will release digitally on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Humble Bundles, GOG) on September 5. It will cost $29.99 USD. Meanwhile, a physical release is also in the works, but will be released via Limited Run Games. In other words, if you want a physical copy of the game, keep an eye on Limited Run Games social media pages, because it will come and go quick. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when a retail copy will be available, but we do have a new trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.

“Offering a new generation of old-school action, independent video game studio WayForward is ecstatic to lift the curtain on its upcoming co-op beat-’em-up, River City Girls,” reads a press release. “Developed by WayForward and overseen by the fighting-game experts at Arc System Works, this latest entry in the long-running River City (also known as Kunio-Kun) franchise is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this September.”

River City Girls stars Kyoko and Misako, two street-tough high-schoolers who have to fight their way through the six regions of River City to rescue their kidnapped boyfriends, series mainstays Kunio and Riki.

“Along the way, they’ll utilize an arsenal of combos, counters, throws, and special attacks; battle an assortment of enemies; accept numerous side quests; level up with experience points; interact with NPCs (including guest stars from past River City games); and shop for a variety of items, food, and gear to boost stats and unlock new abilities. The girls can even wield weapons and recruit defeated foes to join them in combat!”

The game can be played by yourself or via local two-player co-op. In addition to impressive 16-bit-style graphics, the game will come packing an epic synth-pop soundtrack, anime cutscenes, and manga-style intermissions.

