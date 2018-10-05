Rob Kirkman Says “Too Much” About Telltale Games ‘The Walking Dead’ Crisis

Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: The Final Season is in trouble. After news broke that Telltale Games is shutting down, fans feared that we may never see the conclusion of Clementine’s story. Telltale assured its followers that it would attempt to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season, even if it meant letting the game find a new home with a new publisher (more on that here). Today at New York Comic-Con, The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman made a brief, but candid, comment about the situation. You can find a full panel recap here.

When asked which Telltale character he’d like to add to The Walking Dead comics Kirkman replied: “Definitely not Clementine! All I will say on the Telltale front is just stay tuned. Everyone is trying to make sure Clementine’s story gets told…I am not concerned, at the moment, with having to tell the story in comic book form because I am hoping the story will be completed. I may have said too much!”

Without reading too liberally into his words, and without putting words into his mouth, it sounds like Kirkman is confident that Telltale Games will find a way to tie up all of the loose ends with The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and bring Clementine’s story to an end. He doesn’t seem to believe that the challenge of seeing her journey through falls on his shoulders, and that should give fans of the video game series some hope.

Or it would, at least, but this afternoon we’re hearing reports that Telltale Games may have laid off the “skeleton crew” it was reportedly keeping on-board to finish the project. This, according to a tweet from Telltale Games narrative designer Rachel Noel:

Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too. — Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018

“…remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it,” she asks, “Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too.”

Whether Kirkman was aware that this would happen when he made his comments during the panel are unknown, as is the fate of The Walking Dead: The Final Season. As soon as we get clarification from Telltale executives, we’ll update you straight away.