Roblox Game Creatures of Sonaria Getting TV Series Adaptation

Roblox sensation Creatures of Sonaria is getting a TV series adaptation. Video game adaptations are the new craze in Hollywood, it would seem. While they've always been a thing, they've rarely been successful. Even if they somehow managed to make money, it usually wound up being pretty bad. However, that has begun to change with more recent adaptations like Detective Pikachu, The Last of Us, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and much, much more. Hollywood seems to have cracked the code and figured out how to make these adaptations faithfully. With The Last of Us shattering records, you can likely expect more gaming adaptations very soon, including some rather unlikely ones.

As reported by Deadline, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) is partnering with Productivity Media to create an episodic TV series based on the Roblox game, Creatures of Sonaria developed by Sonar Studios. As of right now, details are scarce on the actual project, but the game revolves around a universe filled with exotic fictional creatures and monsters fighting to survive in their world. Roblox has allowed people of all ages and all levels of experience the opportunity to make games that have found immense success, including Creatures of Sonaria. It will be one of the first games from Roblox to make the jump to a new medium alongside Twilight Daycare Series, another Roblox title.

"As the partnership of PMI and WSS expands, we will continue to look for rich universes with cross platform, immersive potential, like Creatures of Sonaria, to partner up with and extend into the kind of gamified storyworlds that global audiences and fans are looking for in the metaverse," said WSS's Catherine Winder and PMI's William Santor.

As of right now, it's unclear when this will release, where it will be available to watch, or who will even star in it. Either way, it shows that Hollywood is paying attention to the gaming industry. You don't have to be the biggest AAA hit to get an adaptation either, so we can probably expect more indie-like projects to get some recognition in the future.

