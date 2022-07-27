Roblox Removes Iconic "Oof" Sound and Fans Are Furious

Today extracts a heavy toll as it has been confirmed that the "Oof" sound from Roblox is being removed from the game. Roblox is one of the most popular games out there, largely filling the same space as Minecraft as a place for people of all ages to really utilize their imagination. Players can make their own games, participate in ones from other creators, and experience something that's largely not present in many other games in the same way as Roblox. As the game continues to grow, it is finding new ways to monetize itself and create both profitability and sustainability, something that has caused controversy.

Roblox's iconic "oof" sound when players die, something that has been recycled countless times across TikTok and YouTube, is being removed from the game due to licensing issues. The sound has been a staple of the game for years and was even made a premium item after a copyright dispute. The sound is actually from a game called Messiah, which was released in 2000 and the sound itself was created by Tommy Tallarico. In 2020, a deal was made to benefit both parties so that Tallarico and Roblox could both make some money off of the item. With that said, it's being removed and replaced with a noticeably worse sound. Needless to say, fans aren't happy. Roblox is expanding its avatar shop to include sounds, so Tallarico could just sell it himself if he wanted to, but at the moment it doesn't seem like that is going to happen. So, naturally, fans are taking to social media to express their frustrations with the change.

Related to sounds, due to a licensing issue we have removed the “oof” sound from Roblox and have created a replacement default sound which launches today.

We plan to expand our Avatar Shop with a whole range of both old and new sounds in the future. More to come on this. — Roblox (@Roblox) July 26, 2022

As of right now, it sounds like there are no plans to bring back the "oof" sound in any official capacity. It doesn't seem out of the question that fans may try to put back in themselves, but it remains to be seen. Either way, this is a pretty significant stain on the identity of Roblox.

