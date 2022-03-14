Roblox Job Listing Seemingly Confirms PlayStation Port

While Roblox is available on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices, the game has yet to release on PlayStation platforms. However, it seems that Roblox Corporation is making plans to port the game over to PlayStation. A new job listing has been discovered on the company’s website, seeking a “Senior Software Engineer, PlayStation Console.” While Roblox Corporation has made no official announcement about the game coming to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, the listing is a pretty good indicator that this is happening. Unfortunately, the job listing makes it sound like Roblox is in the early stages of development for the platform.

“As a Gaming Console Software Engineer, you’ll help build and support our engine used by millions of users worldwide for the Sony PlayStationplatform, and other leading gaming consoles on the market. You willwork on all parts of the application, from integration with the targetplatform and user interface adaptations to performance optimization andexploring prevention improvements. If delivering the best experience tomillions of users resonates with you, you’ll be right at home within ourgrowing Native Foundation team,” the job listing reads.

Online job listings like this one give gamers an interesting window into the plans of developers and publishers! On one hand, this allows teams to find a greater range of talent, but it also gives fans a chance to find out plans before they’re officially announced. Often, developers will keep job listings intentionally vague to throw people off, but that’s clearly not the case for Roblox Corporation! It’s possible that the nature of this position made it too difficult to be vague, but whatever the case may be, Roblox fans can safely assume a full announcement will be coming at some point.

Since its release in 2006, Roblox has become one of the biggest games in the world. The game has seen massive growth over just the last few years, and its release on PlayStation could help it find even more success! For now, however, fans will just have to wait patiently for an official announcement.

