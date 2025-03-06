RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business Announced

Alex Murphy is reporting back for duty with Nacon and Teyon. Today during Nacon Connect, an expansion for the highly-successful RoboCop: Rogue City, titled Unfinished Business, was announced alongside a cool new trailer. In the brand-new expansion, you’ll jump back into the mechanical shoes of RoboCop as you scale the now-dangerous Omni Tower and confront your past. New weapons, brutal finishers, and missions will now be available, including flashbacks involving the regular Alex Murphy pre-RoboCop, which is a series first. Teyon, the original developers, return to help develop the title, with Nacon handling the publishing. The expansion is planned to release this summer for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The original RoboCop: Rogue City, which brought the series to FPS, was a hit with critics and fans of the beloved franchise. In Rogue City, you, as RoboCop, hunt down the scumbags and criminals of Old Detroit and investigate various cases involving crime syndicates. Through first-person gameplay, you’ll shoot your way out of many confrontations with your trusty Auto 9 or other nearby weapons with the help of your technologically advanced sights.

The game takes place between RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, so there is a bit of leeway with story, which is what Rogue City did with its original storyline. Of course, being an adaptation of one of the most iconic series in movie history from the 80s, the cheesy dialogue and over-the-top gore remain the same, which fans enjoyed. In addition, the inclusion of the original actor for RoboCop, Peter Weller, upped the nostalgia factor a ton. Therefore, it’s no surprise Teyon and Nacon wanted to return to Old Detroit with Unfinished Business and explore even more of Alex Murphy, especially since the series hasn’t had a new entry since the remake with Joel Kinnaman in 2014.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business aims to release in Summer 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Did you play RoboCop: Rogue City? How did you like it? Will you be picking up Unfinished Business when it comes out? Let us know in the comments below. For everything RoboCop, FPS, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.