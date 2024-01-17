Rock Band 4 DLC Ending After Nearly 3,000 Songs

It's been a long time coming, but weekly DLC for Rock Band 4 is officially coming to a close later this month. Following its launch all the way back in 2015, Harmonix has never stopped supporting its latest Rock Band entry and has added new songs to the game each and every week. Now, after having added almost 3,000 songs to RB4, Harmonix is calling it quits and is moving on to new ventures.

Detailed on Harmonix's website today, the studio said that January 25 will mark the final DLC drop for Rock Band 4. Outside of ending DLC support for the game, all other live service features of RB4 will continue, which is great news for those that still plan to play for the long haul. As for what these final song additions to Rock Band 4 will be, Harmonix hasn't said just yet, but it teased that they'll be a bit more somber in nature.

"After over 8 years of weekly Rock Band 4 DLC releases, we're here to let you know that January 25 will be the last DLC release of the RB4 era," Harmonix said on its website today. "All other live services will continue as normal, including Rivals seasons, online play, and everything else. [...] We deliberated long and hard about how to frame the last blast of RB DLC of this era. The last two weeks will feature some tear jerkers that sum up our feelings about this moment. We thank you for your commitment to and passion for this wonderful game."

While it's disappointing to see that Rock Band 4's ongoing support is wrapping up here, that doesn't mean that Harmonix is finished in the rhythm game space. In fact, Harmonix launched Fortnite Festival this past month as part of Fortnite, which is an experience similar to what is seen in the Rock Band series. Moving forward, Rock Band instruments will soon become compatible with Fortnite Festival as well, which means that there will be new ways to experience Rock Band-style gameplay in the future.