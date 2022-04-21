Rocket League Event Adding New Free-for-All Game Mode

✖

Rocket League's newest event starts on April 27th, and with it comes a totally new game mode unlike anything else added to the game in the past. The event is called "Knockout Bash" with the game mode fittingly called "Knockout," a free-for-all mode where teamwork is nowhere to be found. Knockout features new arenas built solely for this mode as well as added game mechanics used to make sure you're the last car left after eliminating all the other players.

Knockout is played with eight players and no teams, Psyonix said, with each player having several respawns that'll keep them in the game until they've been eliminated three times. The goal is to knock other players out of the "Safezone" in Knockout with players getting 10 seconds to return to the Safezone or else they'll lose one of their lives. The Safezone isn't 100% safe itself, however, with the Knockout Arenas containing hazards that'll instantly destroy a vehicle.

While Rocket League players who've been at it for a while in normal and more chaotic game modes will already be well acquainted with ramming into other players, you'll have to master some new mechanics in Knockout. Dodging into an opponent now results in an attack against them to stun them while players can also block against incoming attacks to protect themselves, but only if the block is timed correctly. In addition to the normal attack, you can also hold a "grab" button in the mode to toss players across the arenas.

Since players are hunting after each other and not a ball in Knockout, a couple of other changes were made to add to the mayhem. Players are stunned from attacks, grabs, or having their attacks blocked and are unable to pilot their vehicles until they mash free of the stun. Other changes include the ability to lock-on to enemy vehicles as well as a triple jump instead of a double jump. Dodging, jumping, and boosting are all more powerful in Knockout, too, to give players more opportunities to eliminate others and get themselves back in the map.

On April 27, Knockout Bash will introduce a new free-for-all mode, Golden Gift Baskets, and Spring-themed Challenge Rewards.



Do you have what it takes to become Knockout champion?



Learn More: https://t.co/sZYpx7VNW4 pic.twitter.com/ySpyDkJcVS — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 21, 2022

In addition to this game mode, Knockout Bash comes with unique challenges and unlockable items as well as "Golden Gift Baskets" earned to acquire even more rewards.

Rocket League's Knockout Bash event begins on April 27th and will run from then until May 10th.