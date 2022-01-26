New Rocket League Update Live Alongside Patch Notes

A new Rocket League update is now live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Psyonix and publisher Epic Games has tweaked and improved with the update dubbed v.2.10. Unfortunately, for players. of the game, the update isn’t very noteworthy, but it does prepare the game for the upcoming Neon Night events coming to the game tomorrow, January 26.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, which means it’s unclear how long it will take to download. What’s safe to assume is it will vary from platform to platform and it should be on the lighter side considering the length of the patch notes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Psyonix:

NEW CONTENT

– Neon Nights (v2.10 prepares Rocket League for Neon Nights)

Neon Nights begins on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. PST (5 p.m. UTC)

Unlock new items by completing Neon Nights Event Challenges

Items from Golden Moons are eligible for trade-up

Heatseeker Ricochet will be playable as an LTM on Rocket Labs Arenas

– Esports Shop

Away Kits have been added for all teams in the Esports Shop

Teams Complexity (NA) and Misfits Gaming (EU) have been added to the Esports Shop

Both teams have home and away kits

Team True Neutral is changing from the NA region to SAM

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a player-to-player trading bug involving the ‘Accept Trade’ button

Fixed a bug with player reporting from the Friends List while transitioning to the post-match screen

Fixed appearance of the Swayzee Decal on painted Car Bodies

Fixed a visual bug with the Challenges widget when all available Rewards are claimed

Fixed appearance of Black-Painted Trihedron Decal

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular free-to-play game, click here.