New Rocket League Update Adds Feature to Easily Play With New Teammates

A new update for Rocket League that’s scheduled for later this month is set to make it easier than ever to play with random players online that you enjoy playing with. Rather than having to go through some involved process to play more matches with folks you’re randomly teamed up with, a new “Party-Up” feature will allow interested parties to automatically group together with no hassles whatsoever.

The update, which is scheduled for October 14th at 1pm ET, doesn’t just include the new party-up feature, however. It also features the return of the Haunted Hallows in-game event, which the company has said will be available as soon as the update is live. Other minor features include a new “Quickplay” button, colored Boost Meters, and new esports items featuring Complexity and Spacestation Gaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get ready for the October Update, which will go live a week from today on October 14. It’s bringing a new party-up feature, team-color Boost Meters, plus the upcoming Haunted Hallows Event! Details: https://t.co/3LDUd2dwYr pic.twitter.com/TgWfF8Ah4P — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 7, 2019

Here’s how Psyonix describes the new post-game party-up feature in the larger announcement:

“Easily partying-up with teammates following a match is about to get a whole lot easier. If your team synergy is off the charts with a player or team you met in an Online Match, you’ll easily be able to party-up with them from the post-game menu. Simply select ‘Party-Up’ after a match. Teammates who also select ‘Party-Up’ will then be grouped together with you for the next game. We hope you’re able to make some new Rocket League friends with the new Party-Up feature!”

What do you think about the new features being added in the update? Are you excited to use the new party-up feature, or is that something you’re not sure you’ll bother with? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Rocket League is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game title right here.