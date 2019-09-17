Rockstar Releases New PC Games Launcher

Rockstar Games, the video game developer known for releases like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, is seriously entering the PC gaming space today with the release of a new PC games launcher. While the fact that the company is introducing its own first-party launcher alone doesn’t make for particularly sensational headlines, the implication here is that the developer is going to move forward with PC games in mind. Could we finally get the long-rumored Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port?

The Rockstar Games Launcher, which is its official name, serves as a single destination for digital and disc-based PC games put out by Rockstar Games — and that includes other stores as well, with Steam library purchases included within the Rockstar Games Launcher. In terms of what the new launcher actually provides for folks dubious about yet another digital store, the most important addition is cloud save support and automatic updates. Rockstar is also promoting the fact that it’s a one-stop shop for all Rockstar Games news.

But for those folks that install it sooner rather than later, Rockstar Games is offering a free digital copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on PC! All of these games appear to be tracked via the Social Club’s library, and can be accessed within the launcher itself.

Download the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC and get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas FREE: https://t.co/nt1B0PsH7t pic.twitter.com/1AW6gQKUNj — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2019

But, again, this begs the question: if Rockstar is investing heavily into PC, the most natural thing in the world would be to expect a version of its most recent hit to appear on the platform. If not Red Dead Redemption 2, then at least Red Dead Online, right? Especially given the incredibly lucrative opportunity just sitting right there.

What do you think of the news that Rockstar has put out its own PC games launcher? Are you excited to see what comes next from the company? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Rockstar Games Launcher is now available. Red Dead Redemption 2, the company’s most recent release, is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Rockstar Games right here.