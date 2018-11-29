Rocksteady’s Next Project Could Reportedly Include ‘Games as a Service’

We've been hitting up the Rocksteady Games rumor circuit rather heavily over the past few days, particularly with this little nugget suggesting that the company's long-in-development Superman game could be revealed as soon as next week at The Game Awards. But even more details have been hinted at on a recent Kotaku podcast, featuring reporter Jason Schreier.

In episode 156 of Kotaku Splitscreen, titled "Catching Up On Fall Games," Schreier and the team discuss a number of topics, including the Sega Genesis Classics collection, Red Dead Online and more. But then they get around to Rocksteady's project, and while Schreier didn't confirm any new details, he did hint at what the game could end up being.

He noted, "So, other rumors include what is Rocksteady working on? It feels like due time. It's been 3 years since Arkham Knight. Everyone's assuming that they're going to make an announcement soon. The Game Awards seems like a good time.

"Rocksteady is one of those companies where there have been so many rumors. It feels like every week there's a new rumor, and they're all bullshit.

"So, I have heard what they're working on. I don't really want to spoil it just for the sake of spoiling it, but every single rumor I've heard just seems to be bullshit.

"Like there are Superman rumors and Justice League rumors, and it just feels like those rumors are begetting other rumors. So like people on 4chan are just postings like 'Oh, well, I've heard this so many times!', and it just becomes like, accepted lore because if you see like four different iterations of the same Superman rumor, then it's like 'Oh, of course they're making Superman.'

I mean, the thing I've heard is not Superman at all. I can't 100% definitively say 'No, they're not doing a Superman game', but I do not believe it.

I think what we're going to see from them is a game about a group of superheroes, and it will be like a Games as a Service (GaaS) type thing.

"I don't think that it's Batman related, but, we'll see, we'll see what they end up doing."

It sounds like, if anything, the team could reveal a Justice League sort of game, one that does feature Superman but doesn't focus entirely on him. And the Games as a Service approach sounds like an interesting one, although it's hard to see how that would work.

Whatever the announcement is, we'll be watching out for more details. The Game Awards could very well harbor a few Warner Bros. surprises, so we'll see what happens when the show takes place next week!

(Hat tip to Resetera for the scoop!)