Ronda Rousey Won’t Be Removed From EA Sports UFC 3 – At Least, For Now

The WWE shocked the world last night during its Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, when it announced that former UFC champion Ronda Rousey had joined the roster, with a surprise appearance that left fans stunned and amazed. But they weren’t the only ones surprised by the move, as a few people in her former workplace were shocked as well.

That said, some people have been wondering if her shift over to the wrestling faction would be enough cause for her removal from the upcoming EA Sports UFC 3, which launches this week. It doesn’t appear that it’ll be happening, though.

While speaking with Game Informer, a rep for the company noted that she will remain in the game’s roster, despite her current shift over to WWE. They did note it would be “for the time being,” so there’s a slight chance she could be removed with a future patch from the game. Considering what she’s done for UFC, however, that’s probably not likely, unless Vince McMahon from WWE or Dana White from UFC feel differently.

Rousey has quite the history with EA Sports’ UFC brand, appearing on the cover of its previously released EA Sports UFC 2 alongside Conor McGregor. The cover announcement came at an interesting time, just months after she lost to Holly Holm. Since then, she’s remained a part of the roster, even though she hasn’t been very active since her loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016.

So what does this mean for Ronda as far as WWE 2K is concerned? After all, she’s officially part of the roster now, so adding her into the game just makes sense. 2K hasn’t said a word, but we probably won’t see her added to WWE 2K18, since the developers have already set up what downloadable content is being included in the game. More than likely, she’ll become a part of the company’s next big wrestling product, WWE 2K19, when it’s announced sometime this year (probably around Wrestlemania season).

For now, though, if you want to catch Rousey in her former glory, you can pick up EA Sports UFC 3 on February 2 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review to see if the game’s worth it!