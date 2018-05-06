Roof Rage Is a Martial Arts Platform Fighter Featuring Epic Rooftop Battles

Roof Rage — previously known as Fatal Kick — is a local and online multiplayer martial arts platform fighter that takes place where every martial arts fight should: on the rooftops.

In development since 2015 from Seoul, South Korea-based developer Early Melon, Roof Rage looks like it could be one of the next competitive indie fighting game hits, akin to the likes of Nidhogg, Brawlout, Lethal League, and Brawlhalla.

Interestingly, beyond being a heaven for awesome gifs, Roof Rage is the product of various prototypes that one-man developer Early Melon was working on for fighting games. It started off as a passion project, but then slowly but surely developed into a full-fledged game, as many passion projects in this industry often do.

2800 sprites later, the game is almost complete, featuring a custom 16-bit soundtrack and local and online play for up to eight players (local is up to 8, online is limited to 1v1).

Gameplay will take place across 8 different environments/stages, and feature eight different unique fighters to choose from. Each of these characters not only boasts a distinct look, but comes packing a unique set of moves, and thus their own strategy.

The beauty of Roof Rage looks to be its simplicity. Like the aforementioned Nidhogg – Roof Rage looks simple to pick up, but difficult to master. In other words, fun for the most seasoned of platform fighters, but also fun for a person completely new to the genre, which is most.

A winner of multiple trade show awards, Roof Rage is in development for PC and Mac, and poised to release on Steam via Early Access “in about a month.” It’s unclear if any type of console release is planned. Further, a price-point has yet to be revealed, however, given the game’s humble and indie roots, it’s safe to assume a budget-friendly price-point is on the agenda.

For more information and media on Roof Rage, be sure to check out its official website. For updates, insight, and more from the developer, follow its Twitter, which you should do even if you have no interest in the game, because it offers a great behind-the-scenes look into independent game development and publishing.