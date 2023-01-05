How to Play Saints Row Free This Weekend

Reception to last year's Saints Row reboot was a bit mixed, and fans of the Ubisoft series might have held off on buying it, as a result. This weekend, Xbox is hosting a Free Play Days weekend, which allows Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play select titles free for a limited time. One of the three games being offered this weekend is Saints Row, alongside Cricket 22 and For the King. The three games can be played free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For players looking for a new game, the trial is the perfect way to try before they buy!

For those unfamiliar with how Free Play Days works, subscribers can download these trials by accessing the individual pages for each game on the Microsoft Store. Each game has a green "install to" tab that reads "included with Gold." Players can also download them directly on console by going through the subscriptions tab found in the Xbox Store. All three games are free to play right now, and the promotion lasts through Sunday, January 8th at 11:59 p.m. PT. Readers should keep in mind that this offer is for the standard edition of Saints Row, and the offer does not appear on the page for the game's Gold Edition.

When Saints Row released back in August 2022, ComicBook.com's official review gave the game a 3 out of 5. Reviewer Cade Onder called it "buggy and dated," but did praise the amount of content in the game, as well as its co-op play. While it might not have been the reboot most Saints Row fans were hoping to see, it definitely sounds like some might enjoy what it has to offer, in spite of its flaws. It's worth noting that the game has seen a number of updates and improvements since launch, so it might be in better shape than it was a few months ago. Xbox users can try it out this weekend and judge for themselves!

