Saints Row Movie From Straight Outta Compton Director Announced

Video games have become increasingly popular for filmmakers to look at when thinking of their next project. While the adaptations that are a result of this practice aren’t typically received well, this hasn’t stopped anyone from attempting to make a widely accepted video game movie. That said, it looks like Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray will be trying his hand at adapting a popular video game franchise into a movie, as it has recently been revealed that he is taking on a film that is based on Deep Silver‘s Saints Row series.

As reported by Deadline, Gray is developing to direct a movie that is based on Saints Row, which spans across four video games. No details regarding what the upcoming film will contain were revealed, but it was noted that Greg Russo, who is currently creating the script for the inbound Mortal Kombat reboot, will be writing the Saints Row film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be under co-production between Gray’s Fenix Studios, Occupant Entertainment, and Koch Media, who happens to own Deep Silver. “The film will fall under Fenix Studios’ production and development deal with Starlight Culture Entertainment Group,” according to Deadline. “Fenix is separately developing a feature adaptation of the video game Echo, and has set Derek Kolstad (John Wick trilogy) to write it.”

As for what else Gray has going on, he just wrapped up Men In Black: International, which is set to hit theaters on June 14th. When it comes to Saints Row, however, Nintendo Switch players will be treated to The Full Package edition of Saints Row: The Third on May 10th. More on that game below:

“Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobble head dolls all available at a store near you.

“The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute. Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate, you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control.

“Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and defend yourself against a highly-trained military force using only a sex toy in the most out- landish gameplay scenarios ever seen, igniting a city-wide war that will set Steelport on fire. Strap it on.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you think it’s a bit odd to see a Saints Row film being made? Which part of the series should the movie come from? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!