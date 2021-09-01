Saints Row Reboot Confirms Post-Launch DLC Plans

✖

Last week, Deep Silver Volition announced a reboot for Saints Row at Gamescom Opening Night, and more details are starting to be revealed. The Epic Games Store's listing for the title includes details about an expansion pass for the game. Apparently, the expansion pass will include three additional episodes, though no specific details have been revealed. The expansion pass will be included with the Gold Edition of the game. That version of the game retails for $89.99, as opposed to the base game, which retails for $59.99. Hopefully more information will be revealed in the lead-up to the game's release!

So far, reception to the Saints Row reboot seems to be a bit mixed. Prior to the announcement, fans of the series had been begging for a new entry, but the reboot's teaser wasn't what anyone was expecting to see. Some have argued that the game's style and tone seem much different from previous games. Of course, the game is still several months away and a lot can change before the game's actual release; it's possible that the new Saints Row could end up being an experience that a lot of fans will enjoy. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

It remains to be seen how the Saints Row reboot will measure up, but those that haven't tried Saints Row The Third: Remastered can currently snag the game for free on the Epic Games Store! The Epic Games Store offers free games every Thursday, and Saints Row The Third: Remastered is one of two titles that were added last week. The game will only be free to claim through September 2nd, but after that, it will remain a permanent part of the user's library. More details can be found right here.

Saints Row will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 25, 2022. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about the upcoming Saints Row reboot? Do you plan on purchasing the game's Gold Edition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: The Gamer]