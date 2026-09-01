Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing One of the Service’s Best Games in September

Xbox has announced that it will soon be removing one of its best games from Xbox Game Pass later in September. Beginning today, the newest round of additions to Game Pass for September 2026 have started rolling out. This month’s wave of new arrivals is perhaps most prominently headlined by RuneScape: Dragonwilds, with other standout games including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Speedrunners 2: King of Speed. And while these titles might be the ones that Game Pass subscribers are most focused on, it shouldn’t be overlooked that one massive game will soon be exiting the library.

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Set to go into effect on September 15th, Cyberpunk 2077 will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed sci-fi RPG was just added to Game Pass back in March 2026, where those across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC who are subscribed to the platform have since been able to try it out for themselves. Now, after only a period of six months, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to depart from Game Pass.

This move is particularly disappointing as Cyberpunk 2077 is unquestionably one of the most prominent games currently on the Xbox platform. While it launched in a rough state back in 2020, CD Projekt Red has since greatly turned around the reception to Cyberpunk 2077, making it one of the most popular RPGs of the generation, if not ever. Outside of Xbox’s own first-party titles on Game Pass, Cyberpunk 2077 has perhaps been one of the most compelling reasons to subscribe to the service throughout this year.

Other Major Xbox Games Are Also Leaving Game Pass

Outside of Cyberpunk 2077, Game Pass members will be losing a handful of other games this month that are quite notable as well. This slate includes Dead Cells, Deep Rock Galactic Survivor, Frospunk 2, and Spiritfarer, which will be joining Cyberpunk 2077 when they leave on September 15th. Given the big-name losses that Game Pass is suffering in September 2026, it can easily be argued that this is going to be a down month for the service when compared to what’s being added. Hopefully, Xbox will have some larger surprises in store for the back half of this month when it comes to the next round of titles that will become available.

Per usual, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber and don’t want to lose access to these games, you can buy them right now at a discount of 20% off their normal value. Doing so will ensure that they remain in your Xbox digital library once they are taken off of Game Pass. Moving forward, there’s always the chance that some of these games could one day return to Game Pass, but this isn’t guaranteed to happen.