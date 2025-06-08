Schedule 1 June 2025 Update Released, Here’s What It Does

A new Schedule 1 update has been released, the first of June 2025, and the only update planned for the Steam game this month, as far as we know. Unfortunately, for Schedule I players on Steam, the update is not the most consequential update, however there are some new content additions alongside a host of tweaks and improvements. There are also some bug fixes as well.

While Schedule 1 developer TVGS has provided the official patch notes for the update — Update v0.3.6 — it has not provided any information about what the file size of the new update is, and thus we don’t have any concrete insight to offer on how long it could take to download.

As for the new additions, lockers have been added and have replaced employee beds. Meanwhile, there are now item slot filters and employee property transfers.

Additions

Added lockers. These will be replacing employee beds. For compatibility reasons, employees will still be assigned to beds in existing saves, but going forward, you can use lockers instead, which are more space-efficient and can store more stuff.

Added item slot filters. You can now set whitelists or blacklists on slots to tell employees which items should or shouldn’t go in a particular slot.

Added employee property transfers.

Tweaks/Improvements

Increased storage unit employee capacity to 3.

Consolidated all NPC save files.

Consolidated property save files.

Consolidated business save files.

Changed the trash can pickup area to be square instead of circular.

The trash can pickup area is now visible while you’re placing the trash can.

Bug fixes

Fixed occasional NPC long-distance pathing failures.

Fixed occasional employee pathing failures.

Fixed employees sometimes attempting to pick up items that they don’t have the inventory capacity for.

Fixed botanist-related performance issue.

Fixed police showing question marks above their heads while they’re unconscious.

Fixed viewmodel drifting.

Fixed an incorrect statement regarding how dealers are unlocked.

