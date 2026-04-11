Sci-Fi TTRPG Starfinder is Getting a New 2E Adventure Book That Follows a Recent D&D Trend

When people think about tabletop RPGs, fantasy settings are often the first to come to mind. After all, Dungeons & Dragons is arguably the most well-known TTRPG of all time. However, there are plenty of great TTRPGs that lean into other genres, from modern horror a la Delta Green to superhero settings like the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. And of course, there’s plenty of solid sci-fi. That includes Paizo’s sci-fi offshoot of its popular Pathfinder RPG, Starfinder. The game recently launched its updated Second Edition (2e) ruleset, and now, we’re getting a new adventure book to go along with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starfinder is the sci-fi sibling to Paizo’s Pathfinder, set in a futuristic version of the same universe. But while Pathfinder launched its Second Edition rulebook back in 2019, Starfinder only recently made the jump. The game launched its new 2e core rulebook in 2025, with the first adventure path for the new version following shortly thereafter. Now, Paizo has confirmed new details for its upcoming adventure book for Starfinder 2e. And for those who’ve been following D&D over the last few years, it’s going to sound a bit familiar.

Starfinder 2e’s Next New Book Is an Adventure Anthology

Image courtesy of Paizo

As of now, Starfinder‘s 2e ruleset only has one official adventure book on shelves. It’s an expansive space opera campaign called Guilt of the Grave World, and it spans levels 1 to 5. Many fans consider it a great beginning for adventures in the 2e system, but that doesn’t mean we’re not ready to see what’s next. And indeed, the Starfinder store lists not one, but two new adventures headed our way in 2026. Tales from the Vast, which releases on May 6th, will be first out of the gate. And Paizo just let players in on the details in a recent livestream.

Players have known the next Starfinder 2e book would be called Tales from the Vast for a while now. The name popped up in the Starfinder adventure subscription, leaving fans to guess at what the next installment might entail. But in the Paizo Live for May, Managing Creative Director Jenny Jarzabski and Associate Director of Marketing & Media Rue Dickey dove into the details about this upcoming Starfinder adventure. And like much of D&D‘s 2025 lineup of sourcebooks, this will be an episodic adventure anthology designed for players to easily dip in and out of.

Like its name suggests, Tales from the Vast will take part at least partly in the game’s The Vast setting. This is, in essence, the vast emptiness of outer space, and it’s the perfect setting for a series of wild and varied Starfinder adventures. Specifically, Tales from the Vast will feature 4 different, shorter adventures set throughout this region. Each has a unique style, from high adventure space exploration to horror. And of course, the book will also introduce some new ancestries and creatures for players to uncover, as well.

Image courtesy of Paizo

Adventure anthologies like this are great for those who want to try out TTRPGs like Starfinder but might not be ready or able to commit to a full campaign. One-shots and shorter adventures like these can be a great way to try out a new system, or to navigate the struggle of scheduling consistent sessions with the same core group of people.

D&D has been putting out a lot more of these adventure anthology-style sourcebooks in the last few years, and it’s nice to see other TTRPGs like Starfinder leaning in to the flexibility that this kind of sourcebook offers. That said, don’t worry about missing out on those classic Paizo adventure paths. The next traditional adventure path, Starfinder Secrets of the Swarm, is expected to arrive in September and will pick up where the first adventure left off, with a campaign designed for characters Level 6-10. You can check out Tales from the Vast and the full lineup of Starfinder 2e sourcebooks on the Paizo website.

Are you excited to see an adventure anthology for Starfinder 2e? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!